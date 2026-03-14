Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 10:27
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Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets
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Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets

Iranian state media circulated a graphic warning addressed to the people of the United Arab Emirates, identifying several areas as potential targets amid rising regional tensions.

The image, which was shared by Iranian outlets, displayed satellite-style maps highlighting three areas: Mena Jabal Ali, Khalifa Port, and Mina’s Al Fujairah.

A message accompanying the map read: “Urgent warning to the people of the United Arab Emirates: the ports marked in red have become direct targets and must be evacuated immediately.”

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