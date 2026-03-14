Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, representatives from Israel and Lebanon are expected to meet for a round of talks in the coming days.



A source familiar with the matter said that Ron Dermer will meet with Lebanese government officials for direct negotiations, while Jared Kushner is leading the effort on behalf of the United States.



Despite the diplomatic push, Israeli officials have not ruled out the possibility of a large-scale ground operation extending into Lebanese territory as far south as the Litani River.