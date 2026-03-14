Trump: Most aircraft targeted in Saudi attack suffered little damage

Middle East News
14-03-2026 | 10:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump: Most aircraft targeted in Saudi attack suffered little damage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump: Most aircraft targeted in Saudi attack suffered little damage

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that four out of five aerial refueling aircraft targeted in an attack in Saudi Arabia sustained “almost no damage.”

Reuters

Middle East News

aircraft

targeted

Saudi

attack

suffered

little

damage

LBCI Next
Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets
Blasts heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Guterres warns of widespread destruction in Lebanon at end of visit, urges Hezbollah to respect state arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

UNIFIL spokesperson: Site near Meiss El-Jabal hit, peacekeeper slightly injured

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Israel, Lebanon to hold direct talks amid US-led mediation, Israel keeps option of ground operation open: Haaretz

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Iranian state media publishes warning map identifying UAE ports as potential targets

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Blasts heard over Jerusalem after army detects missiles from Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

UAE says consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted for second time in a week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-10

US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Israeli defence minister says war with Iran entering 'decisive phase'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Beirut discusses forming negotiating team for potential talks with Israel: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-13

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning for Aabbasiyyeh residents in Tyre district

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:36

Israeli shells hit UN forces base in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem to Netanyahu: Your threats are worthless

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israel weighs major Lebanon ground operation as US backs plan but urges limits: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Lebanon’s Embassy in US condemns Michigan synagogue attack, says it doesn’t reflect Lebanese community

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli military shares footage of strike on alleged Hezbollah members in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Israel considers expanding strikes in Lebanon as ground operation preparations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Israel’s army targets Beirut’s southern suburbs with airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More