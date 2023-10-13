Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions

Arab citizens of Israel, often referred to as "Arab 48" or "Arab Al-Dakhil," make up approximately 21 percent of Israel's total population. Most of these citizens reside in northern regions near the border with Lebanon, a unique area where Arab 48 citizens with an Israeli nationality outnumber Jewish citizens.



In this demographic breakdown, the figures stand as follows:



- Jewish citizens: 640,000



- Arab citizens: 800,000 (580,000 Muslims, 120,000 Druze, and 100,000 Christians)



The city of Haifa also has a significant Arab population, with the following statistics:



- Arab 48: 265,000 (215,000 Muslims, 30,000 Druze, 20,000 Christians)



- 700,000 Jewish residents



However, the situation is markedly different in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights:



- 25,000 Syrian citizens remain in the Golan, with the majority being Druze, and the largest city is Majdal Shams.



- 25,000 Jewish Israeli settlers have gradually moved to the Golan since its occupation in 1967 and its annexation into Israel in 1981, with Qatsrin being the largest settlement.