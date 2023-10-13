News
Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13 | 12:00
Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions
Arab citizens of Israel, often referred to as "Arab 48" or "Arab Al-Dakhil," make up approximately 21 percent of Israel's total population. Most of these citizens reside in northern regions near the border with Lebanon, a unique area where Arab 48 citizens with an Israeli nationality outnumber Jewish citizens.
In this demographic breakdown, the figures stand as follows:
- Jewish citizens: 640,000
- Arab citizens: 800,000 (580,000 Muslims, 120,000 Druze, and 100,000 Christians)
The city of Haifa also has a significant Arab population, with the following statistics:
- Arab 48: 265,000 (215,000 Muslims, 30,000 Druze, 20,000 Christians)
- 700,000 Jewish residents
However, the situation is markedly different in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights:
- 25,000 Syrian citizens remain in the Golan, with the majority being Druze, and the largest city is Majdal Shams.
- 25,000 Jewish Israeli settlers have gradually moved to the Golan since its occupation in 1967 and its annexation into Israel in 1981, with Qatsrin being the largest settlement.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Arab
Citizens
Israel
Demographic
Diversity
Regions
