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Lebanon sees further increase in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
24-03-2026 | 03:34
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Lebanon sees further increase in fuel prices
On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 25,000, while diesel increased by LBP 72,000, and gas prices surged by LBP 73,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,314,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,355,000
- Diesel: LBP 2,194,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,840,000
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