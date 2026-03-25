Israel hit by intense rocket fire from north to south as military escalates threats on Iran and Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



For the fourth consecutive day, Israel has come under heavy rocket fire from the north to the center and south, launched by Iran and Hezbollah at a pace not seen in previous conflicts, sending millions of Israelis into shelters.



The most prominent incident occurred in Hadera, where a power station caught fire. Other attacks have not been publicly disclosed due to military censorship.



Despite the attacks, Israel has continued to escalate threats against both Iran and Lebanon, insisting on keeping the two fronts separate and maintaining its offensive against Hezbollah.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has reiterated his country’s policy, declaring there will be no homes or residents left along the Litani River.



According to the Northern Command, homes on the front line in Lebanon have been destroyed, and no Hezbollah elements remain in the area. The operation is expected to require at least two months of combat.



Military censorship strictly limits reporting, with only information on army personnel, casualties, or wounded being released to Rambam Hospital.



While Israel has launched tenders to supply the north with thousands of fortified rooms and shelters, Tel Aviv is closely monitoring U.S.-Iran talks, amid reports suggesting the possibility of a ceasefire similar to those previously reached in Lebanon and Gaza, potentially lasting a month.



Israel is preparing for combat, with security estimates projecting the war with Iran could last two to three weeks. Authorities are closely watching the negotiations, with two main concerns: the fate of ballistic missiles and whether Tehran will insist on extending a ceasefire in Lebanon as well.