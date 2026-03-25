Trump deadline for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz ends Friday amid US-Iran military buildup: The details

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expires Friday, amid heightened tensions and military preparations.



From Washington to Tehran, U.S. and Iranian forces are on alert. Over the coming days, a tense race is underway between ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Iran and military preparations that could escalate into a confrontation, potentially including ground operations.



The United States is deploying amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, carrying about 2,500 Marines, accompanied by USS New Orleans. The rapid intervention unit is capable of conducting landings and securing strategic sites, possibly including the Strait of Hormuz. The force was last observed near Singapore before disappearing from tracking systems in a tactical move.



The expected route takes the ships from the Singapore Strait to the Strait of Malacca, across the Indian Ocean to the Arabian Sea, then through the Gulf of Oman to the Strait of Hormuz. The journey requires roughly five days or slightly more, signaling the force is approaching the theater of operations.



In parallel, another strike group led by USS Boxer, including thousands of sailors and troops, is also moving to the region, increasing the U.S. naval presence.



The buildup is accompanied by the deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division, one of the U.S. military’s elite units. The division specializes in rapid intervention, securing airports and critical sites, conducting behind-enemy-lines landings, and preparing the ground for larger forces. It can deploy approximately 3,000 troops by air in under 18 hours, and sometimes in as little as 10 hours, making it a key element in the opening phase of any operation.



These preparations, alongside Iran’s declared readiness, raise a stark question: will diplomatic talks prevent further escalation, or is the four-week-long war on track to enter an even more dangerous phase?