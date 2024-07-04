Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

Sports News
2024-07-04 | 13:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

Sports News

Angola!

Lebanon

advances

Olympic

Qualifying

semifinals

first

time!

Catch

against

Bahamas

Saturday

lbcgroup.tv

LBCI Next
Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing 'wolf' goal celebration
Turkey summons German ambassador over footballer's far-right gesture: AFP source
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:41

Mossad chief travels to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28

Senior US official: Washington believes there is significant opportunity to reach agreement on hostages

LBCI
World News
15:05

China rejects Western calls for human rights reforms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:22

Israeli official: There is a "real opportunity" to reach an agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Sports News
07:23

Erdogan to attend Turkey-Netherlands match on Saturday

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Germany convenes Turkish ambassador over right-wing 'wolf' goal celebration

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-03

Turkey summons German ambassador over footballer's far-right gesture: AFP source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

British Legislative Elections: A Potential Shift Towards Centre-Left Leadership

LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

LBCI
World News
2024-07-03

Taliban discussed prisoner 'exchange' with US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
13:48

Lebanon 74 - 70 Angola! Lebanon advances to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying semifinals for the first time! Catch the game against the Bahamas on Saturday on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:30

Half-time: Lebanon 35 - 24 Angola! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv Stay tuned for the final score!

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli warplanes break the sound barrier over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Hezbollah fires 200 rockets at Israeli bases in response to commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Sirens sound in Golan settlements as Lebanon launches rockets and drones: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

White House official affirms: US, France seek diplomatic solution to Lebanese-Israeli conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More