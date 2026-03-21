Lebanon-Israel talks stall amid ongoing fire: The details

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanon is negotiating with Israel to halt hostilities, but progress remains stalled.



U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa has weighed in on the situation, but Lebanon’s position appears firm.



Sources told LBCI that President Joseph Aoun continues to insist that no negotiations take place before a cease-fire is established, as outlined in the initiative he launched last week to reduce escalation.



Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also maintains his opposition to negotiating under fire. He has reiterated calls to return to the cease-fire agreement and implement it, emphasizing that any negotiations should occur within the framework of the mechanism committee, as before.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has previously stated he is open to discussing any agenda, format, or location for talks with Israel.



Ultimately, negotiations between Israel and Lebanon have reached a near deadlock. Current developments are largely determined on the ground, and a ceasefire in Lebanon appears unlikely until the situation involving Iran becomes clearer.