News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence
Sports News
06-03-2025 | 09:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence
Neymar was recalled on Thursday by coach Dorival Junior to the Brazil team after almost a year and a half out injured for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.
Neymar started Brazil's first four qualifying games but went off injured in a defeat to Uruguay in October 2023, his last appearance for the five-time world champions.
AFP
Sports News
Neymar
Brazil
Absence
Coach
Football
Soccer
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-05
Trump says US 'taking back' Panama Canal after ports deal
World News
2025-03-05
Trump says US 'taking back' Panama Canal after ports deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16
0
World News
2025-02-26
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
World News
2025-02-26
EU has been a 'boon' for United States, it fires back at Trump
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Gebran Bassil calls for action on government commitments, does not back government
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2025-02-24
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
Sports News
2025-02-24
Lebanon wins over UAE 91-88, securing top spot in Group 6 of FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers with no defeats
0
Sports News
2025-02-24
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2025-02-24
Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
2025-02-21
Lebanon defeats Bahrain 84-78 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers
Sports News
2025-02-21
Lebanon defeats Bahrain 84-78 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers
0
Sports News
2025-02-21
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2025-02-21
Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Mikati condemns Netanyahu's remarks on Palestinian statehood, calls for fairer UN action
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Michel Daher says economic improvement key to solving Lebanon's financial crisis during parliamentary session
Lebanon News
2025-02-25
MP Michel Daher says economic improvement key to solving Lebanon's financial crisis during parliamentary session
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06
Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
2
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
3
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
4
Middle East News
14:50
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
Middle East News
14:50
Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt
5
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
Lebanon Economy
10:54
Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks
6
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda
8
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Lebanon Economy
11:54
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More