Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence

06-03-2025 | 09:55
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence
Neymar back for Brazil after 16-month absence

Neymar was recalled on Thursday by coach Dorival Junior to the Brazil team after almost a year and a half out injured for upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Neymar started Brazil's first four qualifying games but went off injured in a defeat to Uruguay in October 2023, his last appearance for the five-time world champions.


AFP
 

