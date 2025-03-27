News
NBA says it will explore creating new pro league in Europe
Sports News
27-03-2025 | 15:15
The NBA will explore the creation of a new professional league in Europe in partnership with world governing body FIBA, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Thursday.
"(We) had discussions around potential opportunities in Europe literally for decades. But we feel now is the time to move to that next stage. We're ready to go to the next stage, and that's to explore a potential league in Europe with FIBA as our partner," Silver said.
AFP
Sports News
United States
NBA
Europe
Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup
Previous
