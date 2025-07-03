Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

03-07-2025 | 04:32
Liverpool&#39;s Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports
Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain, TVE reports

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota died in car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, Spanish state-owned TV station said on Thursday, citing local firefighters.
Reuters

Liverpool

Diogo Jota

Spain

