2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5, Trump says

22-08-2025 | 14:07
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5, Trump says
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 5, Trump says

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will be held at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

"It's the biggest, probably the biggest event in sports," the president, who was wearing a hat saying "Trump Was Right About Everything," told reporters in the Oval Office, accompanied by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

