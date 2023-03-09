News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Variety
2023-03-09 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Apple is launching a new music streaming service focused on classical music. Based on its 2021 acquisition of Amsterdam-based streamer Primephonic, the new Apple Music Classical app will offer Apple Music subscribers access to over 5 million classical music tracks, including new releases in high-quality audio, as well as hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, and other features like composer bios and deep dives on key works, Apple says.
The service was rumored to be nearing completion, given its appearance in the latest OS updates rolled out to developers, but the exact timing of the launch wasn’t yet known.
However, while the app is being announced today, it’s only available for pre-order on the App Store for now. The release date will be later this month, on March 28. In addition, the app will only support iOS devices running iOS 15.4 or newer at launch.
The company’s decision to target classical music listeners with a standalone app is a differentiator for its Apple Music subscription service — though it’s one that’s quite different from the features rival Spotify announced this week, which had involved tech-forward features like AI and video-based discovery feeds.
Instead, Apple Music Classical will present a simple interface for engaging with classical works. Users will be able to search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, to locate recordings. These can be streamed in high-quality audio of up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless. And thousands of recordings will be available in Apple’s immersive spatial audio, as well.
The app will also let users dive into the recordings to read editorial notes about the composers and descriptions of their key works. Famous composers will have their own high-resolution digital portraits available, which Apple commissioned from artists. These were designed with color palettes and artistic references from the relevant classical period, Apple notes, and more will be added in time. At launch, portraits will be available for Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, and Johann Sebastian Bach.
The service will continue to be updated with new music over time, too. Apple notes it’s been working with classical music artists and music institutions to offer exclusive content and recordings and launch and this will continue in the future. For the time being, users will be able to track news and updates about the app and music releases on the @appleclassical Twitter account.
There’s no additional charge for Apple Music Classical as it’s being shipped as part of the Apple Music subscription. The app will be available to subscribers across plans, including the Individual ($9.99/mo), Student ($5.99/mo), Family ($16.99/mo) plans, and in the Apple One bundles.
Though the service is iOS-only at launch, it will support Android “soon” similar to Apple Music’s app.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
Launch
App
Classical
Music
Streaming
Service
Customers
Consumers
Pre-Order
Next
Lebanon partakes in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific championship
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
Variety
2023-03-07
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
2023-03-07
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
0
World
2023-02-28
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
World
2023-02-28
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
0
World
2023-02-28
Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says
World
2023-02-28
Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:44
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
Variety
05:44
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
0
Variety
05:30
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Variety
05:30
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
0
Variety
09:55
India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors
Variety
09:55
India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors
0
Variety
09:47
Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone Reddit Talk
Variety
09:47
Reddit is shutting down its Clubhouse clone Reddit Talk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-05
Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast
Lebanon News
2023-02-05
Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast
0
Middle East
06:22
Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike
Middle East
06:22
Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
7
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store