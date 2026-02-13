Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Geneva on February 17-18: State media

The Kremlin said Friday that the next round of U.S.-brokered talks seeking to end the war in Ukraine will take place in Geneva on February 17-18, Russian state media reported.



"The next round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement will be held in the same trilateral Russia-U.S.-Ukraine format, on February 17–18 in Geneva," the RIA Novosti news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.



In a switch from the line-up of senior military officials that were dispatched to recent talks in Abu Dhabi, Peskov said Russia's delegation will be headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, a hawkish ex-culture minister who led previous rounds of failed talks in Turkey.







AFP