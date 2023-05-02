Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

Startups working on driverless cars fully may no longer attract the kind of nine-figure acquisition or funding offers that were prevalent just a few years ago. But there are still pockets within the broader automated vehicle technology sector that have captured the interest and investment of strategic investors.



“We’re looking for solutions that can integrate into our own tool stack,” Betty Bryant, a principal at Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth fund, told TechCrunch. “So a company that can provide a menu of options or just provide a specific piece of the stack, instead of a full stack company,” which Bryant says is “not really an attractive model or solution for OEMs anymore.”



One such company Woven has strategically invested in is Foretellix, a startup that gives other companies the tools to verify autonomous vehicle technology at any level. This capability, says Bryant, is essential for safety validation so that companies can actually commercialize and scale everything from Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to Level 4 autonomous technology.