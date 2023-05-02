Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

Variety
2023-05-02 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

Startups working on driverless cars fully may no longer attract the kind of nine-figure acquisition or funding offers that were prevalent just a few years ago. But there are still pockets within the broader automated vehicle technology sector that have captured the interest and investment of strategic investors.

“We’re looking for solutions that can integrate into our own tool stack,” Betty Bryant, a principal at Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth fund, told TechCrunch. “So a company that can provide a menu of options or just provide a specific piece of the stack, instead of a full stack company,” which Bryant says is “not really an attractive model or solution for OEMs anymore.”

One such company Woven has strategically invested in is Foretellix, a startup that gives other companies the tools to verify  autonomous vehicle technology at any level. This capability, says Bryant, is essential for safety validation so that companies can actually commercialize and scale everything from Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to Level 4 autonomous technology.
 

Variety

Woven Capital

Nvidia

Back

Foretellix

Autonomous

Vehicle

Validation

Tech

LBCI Next
Australia to ban recreational vaping in e-cigarette crackdown
Climate protester glues hand to podium during Swiss TV debate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

LBCI
Variety
09:45

Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year

LBCI
Variety
09:03

African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:48

Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability

LBCI
Variety
09:45

Kodiak Robotics is adding an electric, autonomous semi truck to its fleet next year

LBCI
Variety
09:38

VW’s software arm Cariad hires semiconductor expert as US-based CEO

LBCI
Variety
09:32

Mixpanel moves into marketing data with its latest product

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-27

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app