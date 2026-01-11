Syria government forces detain 300 Kurds, evacuate 400 fighters from Aleppo: Ministry official to AFP

Syrian government forces evacuated more than 400 Kurdish fighters from the last district in Aleppo to fall to the army and detained 300 Kurds, an interior ministry official told AFP on Sunday.



The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said "360 fighters and more than 59 wounded" were evacuated from the Sheikh Maqsud neighbourhood to the Kurds' de facto autonomous zone in the northeast, and 300 other Kurds, including members of the security forces, were detained.



An AFP correspondent saw buses filled with men leaving Sheikh Maqsud under escort by government forces during the night.



AFP