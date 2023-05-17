Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Egyptian fintech Axis has launched its digital payments platform to the North African market after securing a license from the apex bank, Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), for its open-loop mobile wallet, axisPay, which offers a digital banking alternative for small businesses and their employees. 

This is coming almost 18 months after the startup received an $8.25 million seed investment co-led by Tiger Global, Sawari Ventures and Raba, with participation from Firstminute Capital and RaliCap; founders of Venmo, Rho Banking and Cred; and executives from Revolut and Plaid. 
 

