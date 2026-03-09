UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

UNICEF warned that escalating hostilities in Lebanon are taking a devastating toll on children, with dozens killed and hundreds injured since early March.



According to the U.N. agency, at least 83 children have been killed and 254 wounded across Lebanon since March 2 as violence intensified. Over the past week alone, more than 10 children have been killed every day on average, while approximately 36 children have been injured daily.



In a statement, Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, described the figures as “staggering,” warning that children are paying a heavy price for the ongoing escalation.



“The continuous escalation of hostilities in Lebanon and the devastating toll it is taking on children are gravely concerning,” Beigbeder said, noting that the rising number of casualties highlights the severe impact of the conflict on young people.



UNICEF said that over the past 28 months, at least 329 children have reportedly been killed in Lebanon and 1,632 injured. The agency added that the number of children killed has risen sharply in recent days, increasing by 25 percent in just six days to reach a total of 412 children killed.



The violence has also triggered large-scale displacement. UNICEF estimates that nearly 700,000 people have been forced from their homes across Lebanon, including around 200,000 children, adding to tens of thousands who were already displaced by earlier escalations.



As military strikes continue across the country, the agency warned that families are fleeing in fear, with many children now sleeping in cold and overcrowded shelters.



UNICEF called on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools and shelters, and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.



The agency also urged immediate efforts to de-escalate the situation to prevent further harm to children.