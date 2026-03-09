UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

Lebanon News
09-03-2026 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNICEF: Nearly 700,000 displaced in Lebanon, including 200,000 children

UNICEF warned that escalating hostilities in Lebanon are taking a devastating toll on children, with dozens killed and hundreds injured since early March.

According to the U.N. agency, at least 83 children have been killed and 254 wounded across Lebanon since March 2 as violence intensified. Over the past week alone, more than 10 children have been killed every day on average, while approximately 36 children have been injured daily.

In a statement, Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, described the figures as “staggering,” warning that children are paying a heavy price for the ongoing escalation.

“The continuous escalation of hostilities in Lebanon and the devastating toll it is taking on children are gravely concerning,” Beigbeder said, noting that the rising number of casualties highlights the severe impact of the conflict on young people.

UNICEF said that over the past 28 months, at least 329 children have reportedly been killed in Lebanon and 1,632 injured. The agency added that the number of children killed has risen sharply in recent days, increasing by 25 percent in just six days to reach a total of 412 children killed.

The violence has also triggered large-scale displacement. UNICEF estimates that nearly 700,000 people have been forced from their homes across Lebanon, including around 200,000 children, adding to tens of thousands who were already displaced by earlier escalations.

As military strikes continue across the country, the agency warned that families are fleeing in fear, with many children now sleeping in cold and overcrowded shelters.

UNICEF called on all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools and shelters, and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The agency also urged immediate efforts to de-escalate the situation to prevent further harm to children.

Lebanon News

Nearly

700,000

displaced

Lebanon,

including

200,000

children

LBCI Next
Hezbollah congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on election as Iran’s new Supreme Leader
MEA releases flight schedules for March 10
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

At least 30,000 displaced people in shelters in Lebanon: UNHCR

LBCI
World News
2026-02-14

Iran protest rally in Munich grows to 200,000 people: Police

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-24

Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

EU urges Israel to halt operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Lebanon says Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 486, wounded 1,313

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-07

‘Save your lives:’ Israeli army orders residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-13

Lebanese PM calls for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Israel military says unaware of clash with Hezbollah on Syria border

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:28

US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

President Aoun seeks international support for ceasefire, army deployment, and Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Israeli military warns of strikes on Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association, urges evacuation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More