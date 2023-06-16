News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Forest fire risks mount in drought-hit Nordic nations
World News
2023-06-16 | 13:55
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Forest fire risks mount in drought-hit Nordic nations
"I need water", pleads farmer Lars Jonsson, casting a desperate eye over a parched field in eastern Denmark where the only shade is that cast by wind turbines.
Across the northern hemisphere, the start of summer has been marked by extreme weather conditions, from megafires in Canada to drought in Spain.
Even Northern Europe, typically known for its mild climate, has experienced an unseasonally dry spring and early summer, with experts warning of a high risk of forest fires like those that ravaged central Sweden in 2018.
"I'm very concerned about the weather because it's very, very dry now," Jonsson says.
"I check my phone for the weather forecast too many times a day in the hope of maybe a little rain in the next week," he says, smartphone in hand.
There's been little rain this spring and none at all since May 23, and now his grain crops are 25 percent shorter than normal.
According to European monitoring service Copernicus, 90 percent of Denmark was affected by drought at the end of May.
"Look, the roots are almost dried out," 62-year-old Jonsson says as he pulls up a plant.
He has run a pork and grain farm north of Copenhagen since 1989. Part of his barley crop is sold to Danish brewer Carlsberg.
His barley production will be 30 percent lower than last year because of the drought, he said.
And his losses will depend on the autumn's grain prices.
"I hope the price will go a little higher so my bottom line is okay. But if the price stays the same my bottom line will be no good."
Jonsson may have to let go of one of his two employees, as in 2018.
He says his region has until now largely been spared the effects of climate change.
Higher temperatures have been the most tangible impact.
"It's much warmer... I have to look at what I will be planting in my fields in the future," says Jonsson, who also grows rye and wheat in a region were grain irrigation is prohibited.
He may have to start growing crops typically associated with more southern regions.
"Maybe some of the things you have in France such as sunflowers or soy or soybeans. Maybe I can grow these in Denmark."
"We don't think of Denmark as dried out," says Jens Hesselbjerg, a University of Copenhagen climatologist.
"Drought has not been considered as one of the outcomes of climate change, we have rather focused a lot in Denmark on extreme precipitation."
While experts have regularly mentioned drought as a possible consequence of climate change, "they didn't think it would happen here".
Yet periods without rain have grown longer and more frequent in the Scandinavian country of 5.9 million people.
Authorities are now urging people to limit water usage and have banned open fires in the wild.
Concerns are also mounting north of Denmark.
According to Copernicus, 51 percent of of Finland is affected by drought and 48 percent of Sweden -- where memories are still fresh of the 2018 blazes that claimed some 25,000 hectares of woodland.
Swedish Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said Thursday authorities were "on their toes" and better equipped now to fight fires and help farmers.
According to climatologist Gustav Strandberg, Sweden is experiencing the driest start to June in "at least 20 years".
In Finland, temperatures hovered this week around 30C in Helsinki, far above normal, with the risk of forest fires in southwestern areas "quite high".
"For an early summer drought, this is a pretty tough one," meteorologist Tuomo Bergman told AFP.
Norway is also experiencing an unusual dry spell, despite the fact that climate change has led to a 20 percent overall increase in precipitation since 1900, according to the Norwegian environment agency.
"It rains more but it's more concentrated, not spread out over time like we would need," meteorologist Hakon Mjelstad told AFP.
"There's a lot one week, then nothing for a month."
Forest fire warnings have been raised to the highest level in large parts of southern and southeastern Norway, with all open fires except for backyard barbecues prohibited.
"Dry summers like the one that we are expecting ... used to be rare," said Mjelstad.
"But they will become increasingly frequent. Simply because it is getting warmer" on Earth.
AFP
World News
Forest
Fire
Risks
Mount
Drought
Hit
Nordic
Nations
Next
Macron seeks to sway Saudi's MBS on Ukraine in Paris talks
World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry
World News
2023-06-12
Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-18
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-18
Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Israel strikes hit near Damascus: Syrian state media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:30
Hungarian teachers rally against 'revenge' education law
World News
14:30
Hungarian teachers rally against 'revenge' education law
0
World News
14:28
UN rights chief urges action against hate speech
World News
14:28
UN rights chief urges action against hate speech
0
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
World News
14:08
Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders
0
World News
13:49
Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission
World News
13:49
Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
0
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
6
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More