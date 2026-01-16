Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

World News
16-01-2026 | 04:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran by phone on Friday, the Kremlin said.

Putin offered Netanyahu Russia's help in mediating in regards to Iran, and told the Israeli leader he was "in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and security in the region," the Kremlin said.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Middle East

Iran

Kremlin

LBCI Next
Ukraine has fuel reserves for more than 20 days: Energy minister
Syria's leader Sharaa to visit Berlin on Tuesday: German presidency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Putin and Kakakhstan's Tokayev to discuss gas projects, Kremlin says

LBCI
World News
2025-12-18

Putin's spymaster spoke by phone with new MI6 chief, TASS reports

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

Putin and Erdoğan to hold phone call on Ukrainian peace efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-23

Netanyahu to discuss Iran, next phase of Gaza plan with Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:48

Trump says may slap tariffs on nations that don't back his Greenland plans

LBCI
World News
10:41

Kyiv schools closed until February after Russia energy strikes: Mayor

LBCI
World News
10:27

First post-Maduro migrant deportation flight lands in Venezuela: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:11

UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:48

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Iran by phone, Kremlin says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

Lebanese delegation focuses on security arrangements in mechanism committee: Political sources to LBCI

LBCI
World News
04:14

Canada to import 49,000 Chinese EVs at preferential tariff rates: Carney

LBCI
World News
07:45

Iran's Pezeshkian thanks Putin for Russian support at UN in call

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Lebanon charges four with alleged Mossad ties and kidnapping of retired officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

UNIFIL patrol threatened near Odaisseh after explosive device found, drone drops grenade

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Finance, energy ministers say World Bank backing boosts Lebanon's power sector reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:01

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More