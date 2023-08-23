Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa

2023-08-23 | 02:37
Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa
Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa

Russian drones targeted grain facilities in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine, according to the local governor's announcement.

The governor confirmed that strikes hit production and shipment complexes, noting that the damage included grain silos. He also pointed out that there were no civilian casualties.
 

