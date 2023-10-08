Flood in glacial lake in Himalayas in India

World News
2023-10-08 | 09:03
High views
Flood in glacial lake in Himalayas in India
Flood in glacial lake in Himalayas in India

More than 77 people were killed in floods that swept through northeastern India following heavy rains on a glacial lake in the Himalayas, according to authorities.

Authorities have retrieved "29 bodies from various locations" in Sikkim, as reported by a government official to the French Press Agency (AFP).
 

World News

Flood

Lake

Himalayas

India

