News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Flood in glacial lake in Himalayas in India
World News
2023-10-08 | 09:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Flood in glacial lake in Himalayas in India
More than 77 people were killed in floods that swept through northeastern India following heavy rains on a glacial lake in the Himalayas, according to authorities.
Authorities have retrieved "29 bodies from various locations" in Sikkim, as reported by a government official to the French Press Agency (AFP).
World News
Flood
Lake
Himalayas
India
Next
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
Statement from President Joe Biden: Condemning terrorist attacks in Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-10-06
At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India
World News
2023-10-06
At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India
0
World News
2023-10-05
At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India
World News
2023-10-05
At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India
0
World News
2023-10-07
India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions
World News
2023-10-07
India's flood death toll rises to 56 and army warns of washed-up ammunitions
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers
Lebanon News
2023-10-04
Floods in Northeast India: 5 Killed, Dozens Missing, Including 23 Soldiers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:32
Israel has right to defend itself: Germany’s Scholz
World News
12:32
Israel has right to defend itself: Germany’s Scholz
0
World News
12:19
Ukraine expresses solidarity with Israel
World News
12:19
Ukraine expresses solidarity with Israel
0
World News
12:02
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours
World News
12:02
Second phone call between Netanyahu and Biden in the past 24 hours
0
World News
03:22
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
World News
03:22
Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake has risen to ‘more than a thousand’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
0
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
0
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army detains 27 Syrians in Dora after Thursday's altercation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
Lebanon News
07:24
Israeli forces shell Lebanese towns, civilian injuries reported
2
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
01:07
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
3
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
Lebanon News
00:49
Rockets strike radar station, Rweisat Al-Alam in Shebaa Farms: video
4
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
Lebanon News
04:45
Hezbollah's response: reestablishing tent targeted by Israel
5
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
01:45
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
6
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
Lebanon News
10:12
Experts close to Hezbollah to LBCI: Drone launched from Lebanon is not affiliated with the party
7
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
Lebanon News
02:20
Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line
8
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Middle East News
09:31
The day will come when Palestine and its sanctities will return to their Arab owners: Jumblatt
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More