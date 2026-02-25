US Treasury issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

25-02-2026 | 11:09
US Treasury issues fresh Iran-related sanctions
US Treasury issues fresh Iran-related sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed new Iran-related sanctions on individuals, several entities and tankers, hours after President Donald Trump laid out his case for a possible attack in his State of the Union speech to Congress.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned over 30 individuals, entities and vessels it said enabled illicit Iranian petroleum sales and Iran's ballistic missile and advanced conventional weapons production.

OFAC also targeted multiple networks that enable Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics to secure the precursor materials and machinery required for ballistic missile and other weapons production, Treasury said.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Treasury Department

State of the Union

Iran

