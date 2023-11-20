Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

World News
2023-11-20 | 14:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel Recalls Ambassador from Pretoria over South Africa Hosting BRICS Summit Discussing Gaza War

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that it has recalled its ambassador from Pretoria on the eve of South Africa hosting a BRICS summit to discuss the war in the Gaza Strip.
 
The spokesperson for the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Lior Haiat, wrote on the X platform, "In light of recent data from South Africa, the Israeli ambassador in Pretoria has been summoned to Jerusalem for consultations," without providing further details.
 
 
 
AFP
 
 

World News

Israel

South Africa

Gaza

War

Palestine

LBCI Next
Chinese Foreign Minister: The world must "act urgently" to stop the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Biden's op-ed: Challenges and possible scenarios to implement a two-state solution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-19

King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Israel’s War Cabinet approves US request to allow limited entry of fuel to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-16

Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN calls on the world to pay attention to Israeli "genocide" in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:02

Biden 'Believes' Imminent Agreement for the Release of Hostages Held by Hamas

LBCI
World News
11:33

Bangladesh Sentences 139 Opposition Figures Ahead of Elections

LBCI
World News
11:31

UN expects global temperature to rise between 2.5C and 2.9C by 2100

LBCI
World News
10:36

Spanish PM keeps most ministers in new cabinet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-19

Miraculous escape of mother and child in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-30

Hezbollah 'directly' targets Israeli Branit barracks with four guided missiles

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-20

The extension of the Army Commander's term is back in focus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Attack in Yaroun: Israeli artillery damages Saint Georges Church

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Hezbollah's move: Baranit Barracks attack raises doubts in Kiryat Shmona

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Hezbollah says targeted Zibdin barracks in Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
09:20

Lebanon-Israel border tensions: Amos Hochstein mediates amid fears of wider escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

The power of 'Hasbara': Unveiling Israel's organized propaganda machine

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon urges halt to military operations in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Negotiations update: Israel-Hamas hostage exchange faces uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
04:37

Diplomatic push for peace in Gaza: Arab and Islamic leaders unite mission for ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More