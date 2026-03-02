US embassy in Amman says staff temporarily evacuated due to threat

The U.S. embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman said it had temporarily evacuated its staff due to an unspecified threat on Monday.



"Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel at the U.S. Embassy have temporarily departed the embassy compound due to a threat," it said in a security alert posted on social media.



Jordan is among countries across the Middle East that have been responding to Iranian counterattacks against a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that killed its supreme leader.



AFP