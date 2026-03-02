News
US embassy in Amman says staff temporarily evacuated due to threat
Middle East News
02-03-2026 | 15:47
US embassy in Amman says staff temporarily evacuated due to threat
The U.S. embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman said it had temporarily evacuated its staff due to an unspecified threat on Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution, all personnel at the U.S. Embassy have temporarily departed the embassy compound due to a threat," it said in a security alert posted on social media.
Jordan is among countries across the Middle East that have been responding to Iranian counterattacks against a joint U.S.-Israeli campaign that killed its supreme leader.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
embassy
Amman
staff
temporarily
evacuated
threat
Next
Rubio says US would not 'deliberately target' school in Iran
FM Araghchi urges regional states to pressure US over strikes on Iran
Previous
