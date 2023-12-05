Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions

2023-12-05 | 08:40
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions
Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of strengthening collaborative efforts to counter the impact of Western sanctions during talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Tuesday.

Lavrov hosted Amir-Abdollahian ahead of the visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Russia on December 7.


