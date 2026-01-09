News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
News Bulletin Reports
09-01-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A joint court appearance by Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker and cleric Ahmad al-Assir has reignited memories of the political and security tensions that preceded the 2013 Abra clashes, revealing a continued personal bond between the two men despite their public claims of disagreement.
During the session before Lebanon's Criminal Court, al-Assir downplayed any rift with Chaker, describing him as a close friend and "a good man," and insisting he holds no grievance against him.
Al-Assir refused to elaborate on the nature of their past dispute, while Chaker sought to minimize it, saying it stemmed from a minor disagreement between young men assigned to protect them. He said the issue led al-Assir to ask him to leave the vicinity of Bilal bin Rabah Mosque shortly before the Abra fighting in 2013.
The hearing was held to examine a lawsuit filed by the former head of the Resistance Brigades in Sidon, Hilal Hamoud, against Chaker, al-Assir, and others. The case revived the political divisions of that period, when tensions between rival groups in Sidon escalated sharply.
Hamoud told the court that Chaker incited against him using the mosque's loudspeakers, and that a group affiliated with al-Assir attacked his family's home. He said the incident coincided with a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah marking the anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon.
Chaker denied the accusations, saying he does not know how to use weapons and does not lead an armed group. He said he formed a small security detail solely to protect his home after a villa he lived in was set on fire, and after he received threats and was besieged by armed men he said were affiliated with Hezbollah.
Al-Assir, for his part, rejected claims that the individuals named in the case were linked to him, describing the file as politically motivated. He said that during that period he was targeted by assassination attempts by the Resistance Brigades and that, in the absence of adequate state protection, he decided to organize what he called the Free Resistance Brigades, a move he said he communicated to then-Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The session effectively reconstructed the political landscape of more than a decade ago, with the defendants insisting they are victims of selective justice. At the same time, their opponents, according to al-Assir's lawyer, have remained beyond the reach of accountability.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Court
Rift
Fadel Chaker
Ahmad al-Assir
Lebanon
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-11
President Aoun honors Tueni and al-Hajj, linking their assassinations to Lebanon’s sovereignty struggle
Lebanon News
2025-12-11
President Aoun honors Tueni and al-Hajj, linking their assassinations to Lebanon’s sovereignty struggle
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Sheikh Ahmed al-Assir returns to prison after medical check-up
0
World News
2025-12-15
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
World News
2025-12-15
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Investigation session opens for Hannibal Gaddafi in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-17
Investigation session opens for Hannibal Gaddafi in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-20
Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65
Lebanon News
2025-12-20
Lebanese actor Walid al-Alayli dies at 65
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04
Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir
4
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
5
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
6
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
World News
12:00
Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene
7
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
World News
14:23
French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran
8
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Middle East News
12:21
More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More