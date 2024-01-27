Italy suspends financing for UNRWA

2024-01-27
Italy suspends financing for UNRWA
Italy suspends financing for UNRWA

Italy has decided to suspend financing of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Saturday.

The decision follows allegations that some UNRWA workers were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas, though Tajani made no direct reference to those suspicions.

"The Italian government has suspended financing of the UNRWA after the atrocious attack on Israel on Oct. 7," Tajani posted on X, adding that some of Italy's allies had already taken the same decision.

Reuters

