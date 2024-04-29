Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a message to students, Columbia University's President, Nemat Shafik, declared that the university would not withdraw its investments in Israel.



This statement comes days after security forces were summoned to the university campus to disperse ongoing protests.



Despite the arrests, protests in support of Palestine and condemning the Israeli war on Gaza continue to expand within and beyond American university campuses.



A notable scene unfolded at the University of California, Los Angeles, indicating a growing movement against the Palestinian refugee camp.



However, amidst demonstrations supporting Israel, scenes of burning the Israeli flag by religious Jews, opposed to Zionism, emerged in New York.



Student protests, now spanning approximately 60 universities across the United States, also persist at Concordia and McGill Universities in Canada, as well as in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.



European universities, including Sciences Po and Sorbonne in France, and the University of Warwick in the UK, are also witnessing similar demonstrations.



Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?