Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29 | 12:25
High views
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?
Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a message to students, Columbia University's President, Nemat Shafik, declared that the university would not withdraw its investments in Israel.

This statement comes days after security forces were summoned to the university campus to disperse ongoing protests.

Despite the arrests, protests in support of Palestine and condemning the Israeli war on Gaza continue to expand within and beyond American university campuses.

A notable scene unfolded at the University of California, Los Angeles, indicating a growing movement against the Palestinian refugee camp.

However, amidst demonstrations supporting Israel, scenes of burning the Israeli flag by religious Jews, opposed to Zionism, emerged in New York.

Student protests, now spanning approximately 60 universities across the United States, also persist at Concordia and McGill Universities in Canada, as well as in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

European universities, including Sciences Po and Sorbonne in France, and the University of Warwick in the UK, are also witnessing similar demonstrations.

Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Student

Protests

Pressure

Israeli

War

Gaza

Brink of a breakthrough: Riyadh emerges as global focal point for Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
