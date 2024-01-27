UK 'temporarily pauses' future funding for UNRWA in Gaza Strip

The UK said on Saturday that it will temporarily pause funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza over claims that several members were involved in Hamas' attack on Israel, the Foreign Office said.



"The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attack against Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that the UK Government has repeatedly condemned," the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.



"We remain committed to getting humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza who desperately need it," it added.