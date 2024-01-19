The Philadelphi Corridor: Will Netanyahu open a new battle front with Cairo?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated the importance of the Philadelphi Corridor, the border strip between Gaza and Egypt, linking the end of the war in the region to Israel's control and potential closure of the area.



What is the Philadelphi Corridor?



The Philadelphi Corridor is the Israeli symbolic name of the 14-kilometre border strip between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, stretching 14 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea to the east of the Kerem Shalom crossing, which links Gaza to Israeli territory in the Gaza Envelope.



The Camp David Peace Accords in 1979, signed by Israel and Egypt, required Israeli forces to deploy on the border strip from the Palestinian side, controlling the area until Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, handing it over to Palestinian Authority control. With this step, the Philadelphi Corridor was handed to the Palestinians.



After 17 years, why are there renewed discussions about Israel reclaiming control and potentially closing the Philadelphi Corridor?



The answer lies in strategic considerations. If Israel regains control, it would effectively oversee the entire Gaza border, including the previously contested borders with Egypt, where concerns about tunnels persist.



Currently, Gaza has five crossings, four on the Israeli border, namely Erez Crossing (Beit Hanoun), Karni (Al-Muntar), Sofa, and Kerem Shalom.



The Rafah crossing, situated on the border with Egypt, remains outside the control of the Palestinian Authority, serving as the only outlet for Hamas and Gazans.



Will Netanyahu proceed with his plan and escalate tensions with Egypt by asserting control over the corridor?



Any Israeli presence along Gaza's border with Egypt would require coordination with Egyptian authorities, as per the peace treaty between the two nations.



Failure to do so would constitute a breach of the treaty, potentially opening a new front with Cairo.