US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports

2024-05-18 | 00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
0min
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports

Two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian counterparts this week in an effort to avoid escalating regional attacks, Axios reported on Friday.

The talks, involving President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and acting US envoy to Iran Abram Paley, marked the first round of discussions between the US and Iran since January, according to Axios.

The conversations follow Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13.

Reuters

