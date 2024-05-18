News
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
World News
2024-05-18 | 00:13
US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports
Two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian counterparts this week in an effort to avoid escalating regional attacks, Axios reported on Friday.
The talks, involving President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and acting US envoy to Iran Abram Paley, marked the first round of discussions between the US and Iran since January, according to Axios.
The conversations follow Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Iran
Joe Biden
Brett McGurk
Envoy
Abram Paley
Region
Escalation
Attacks
