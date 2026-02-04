Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

04-02-2026 | 13:00
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks
2min
Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel has increased its demands to the United States regarding Iran, requesting that U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff guarantee the freedom of its air force to operate in Iran if U.S.-Iranian negotiations do not address the ballistic missile program.

According to an informed official, following Witkoff’s discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli security leadership, Tel Aviv concluded that any U.S.-Iran agreement that excludes ballistic missiles could prompt Israel to target them. 

The official said the likelihood of a U.S. strike on Iran could rise amid Tehran’s refusal to negotiate items beyond its nuclear program.

As negotiations between Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are set to begin, Israel fears that the U.S. might compromise on previously set conditions covering nuclear issues, ballistic missiles, and the cessation of Iran’s support for regional proxies, potentially forcing Israel to launch its own strike to address what it views as an imminent security threat.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

