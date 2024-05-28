China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end

World News
2024-05-28 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end

China called for attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea to end and for safe navigation there when China Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Yemen counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in the matter, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Reuters

World News

China

Red Sea

Attacks

Ships

Civilian

Wang Yi

Yemen

LBCI Next
Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State
US, China agree to manage maritime risks through continued dialogue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-07

Ship evacuated after first civilian fatalities in Houthis' Red Sea attacks

LBCI
World News
12:47

Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-24

Houthis say they launched attacks on three ships including one in Mediterranean

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:14

British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes

LBCI
World News
03:15

Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM

LBCI
World News
02:06

Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State

LBCI
World News
00:46

US, China agree to manage maritime risks through continued dialogue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More