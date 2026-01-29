Russia's Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him

29-01-2026 | 07:13
Russia&#39;s Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him
Russia's Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told his UAE counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that Russia was closely monitoring the situation in Iran and wanted to discuss it with him in Kremlin talks.

Putin made the comment at the start of talks with the UAE president whose country has recently hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the potential for talks between the U.S. and Iran had not yet been exhausted, and that any use of force against Tehran could create "chaos" in the region and lead to dangerous consequences.

Peskov was commenting a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible U.S. attack.

Reuters

