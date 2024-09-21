News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
World News
2024-09-21 | 03:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
Palestinian American U.S. lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday condemned as racist a cartoon published in the conservative magazine National Review showing her with an exploding pager - a reference to an attack this week against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"Our community is already in so much pain right now. This racism will incite more hate + violence against our Arab & Muslim communities, and it makes everyone less safe. It's disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism," Tlaib wrote on the social media platform X.
Tlaib, a Democrat representing a Michigan district in the U.S. House of Representatives, is the lone Palestinian American lawmaker in the U.S. Congress.
The Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, Democratic U.S. House members Cory Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, some local officials in Michigan, and human rights groups also criticized the cartoon.
National Review has yet to respond to a request for comment.
The cartoon, published on Thursday, showed a woman sitting beside an exploding pager.
The woman's desk in the cartoon has a name card saying "Rep. Tlaib," while the woman herself is shown saying, "ODD. MY PAGER JUST EXPLODED."
Henry Payne, a Detroit News auto critic, created the cartoon. Payne's X account titled the cartoon as "Tlaib Pager Hamas." The Detroit News said it was not involved in its creation and distribution and chose not to run it.
Tlaib has been a fierce critic of Israel's actions in the war and American support for the longtime U.S. ally.
Human rights advocates have cited the rising dehumanization of Arabs, Muslims, and Jews amid the war.
Reuters
World News
United States
Lawmaker
Rashida Tlaib
Palestinian
Cartoon
Pager
Exploding
Racism
Next
New Zealand pilot freed by Papua rebels says 'very happy' to go home
Voting begins in Sri Lanka presidential election: AFP
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
Lebanon News
12:17
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:09
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
World News
14:09
France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right
0
World News
12:43
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
World News
12:43
Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October
0
World News
12:34
Russian city declares 'emergency situation' after Ukraine attack, governor says
World News
12:34
Russian city declares 'emergency situation' after Ukraine attack, governor says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
0
World News
03:28
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
World News
03:28
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
0
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-20
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:53
Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
Lebanon News
03:05
Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?
3
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
Lebanon News
01:56
Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike
4
Lebanon News
00:48
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
Lebanon News
00:48
Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?
5
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
Lebanon News
13:43
Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets
6
Middle East News
01:42
Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved
Middle East News
01:42
Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved
7
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:51
Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon
8
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Middle East News
14:30
Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More