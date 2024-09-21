US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager

World News
2024-09-21 | 03:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager

Palestinian American U.S. lawmaker Rashida Tlaib on Friday condemned as racist a cartoon published in the conservative magazine National Review showing her with an exploding pager - a reference to an attack this week against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Our community is already in so much pain right now. This racism will incite more hate + violence against our Arab & Muslim communities, and it makes everyone less safe. It's disgraceful that the media continues to normalize this racism," Tlaib wrote on the social media platform X.

Tlaib, a Democrat representing a Michigan district in the U.S. House of Representatives, is the lone Palestinian American lawmaker in the U.S. Congress. 

The Muslim American advocacy group Emgage Action, Democratic U.S. House members Cory Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, some local officials in Michigan, and human rights groups also criticized the cartoon.

National Review has yet to respond to a request for comment.

The cartoon, published on Thursday, showed a woman sitting beside an exploding pager. 

The woman's desk in the cartoon has a name card saying "Rep. Tlaib," while the woman herself is shown saying, "ODD. MY PAGER JUST EXPLODED."

Henry Payne, a Detroit News auto critic, created the cartoon. Payne's X account titled the cartoon as "Tlaib Pager Hamas." The Detroit News said it was not involved in its creation and distribution and chose not to run it.

Tlaib has been a fierce critic of Israel's actions in the war and American support for the longtime U.S. ally.

Human rights advocates have cited the rising dehumanization of Arabs, Muslims, and Jews amid the war.

Reuters

World News

United States

Lawmaker

Rashida Tlaib

Palestinian

Cartoon

Pager

Exploding

Racism

LBCI Next
New Zealand pilot freed by Papua rebels says 'very happy' to go home
Voting begins in Sri Lanka presidential election: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

United States urges Iran to avoid furthering 'tensions' after Hezbollah pager blasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon suffers hand injury, eye affected in pager blast

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:09

France's Macron appoints new government in shift to right

LBCI
World News
12:43

Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to CNN debate in October

LBCI
World News
12:34

Russian city declares 'emergency situation' after Ukraine attack, governor says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

LBCI
World News
03:28

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Middle East News
01:42

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More