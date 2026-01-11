Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

11-01-2026 | 05:03
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker
Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

Iran would strike U.S. military and shipping targets in the event of a new attack by the United States during an ongoing wave of protests, the parliament speaker said on Sunday.

"In the event of a military attack by the United States, both the occupied territory and centres of the U.S. military and shipping will be our legitimate targets," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told parliament in comments broadcast by state TV, apparently also referring to Israel, which the Islamic republic does not recognise and considers occupied Palestinian territory.

AFP

