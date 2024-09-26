China admits economy facing new 'problems'

2024-09-26
China admits economy facing new &#39;problems&#39;
China admits economy facing new 'problems'

China's leadership, including President Xi Jinping, admitted Thursday that the country's economy is facing new problems, according to state media.

"Some new situations and problems have emerged in the current operation of the economy," Xinhua reported after a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

AFP

