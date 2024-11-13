President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief

2024-11-13 | 15:57
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief
President-elect Trump taps former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as US intel chief

Donald Trump on Wednesday named former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has opposed U.S. support for Ukraine and met Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, as his incoming Director of National Intelligence.

The Republican president-elect said Gabbard, a veteran and one-time Democratic White House contender, would "bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our intelligence community."

