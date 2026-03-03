Israel defense minister says told troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday he told the military to take control of more positions in Lebanon after an attack from Hezbollah.



"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorized the Israel army to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities," Katz said in a statement.



Hezbollah joined Iran with an attack on Israel after Israel and the United States went to war against the Islamic republic.





AFP