Romania premier Ciolacu concedes defeat in presidential vote
World News
2024-11-25 | 09:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Romania premier Ciolacu concedes defeat in presidential vote
Romania's pro-European Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said Monday his party "won't challenge" the narrow result that showed him eliminated from the country's presidential election, announcing his resignation as party leader.
Ciolacu came third on 19.15 percent in Sunday's election, with pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu topping the poll at 22.94 percent and centre-right Elena Lasconi in second place at 19.18 percent.
Ciolacu told reporters his Social Democratic Party (PSD) "won't challenge" the result of Sunday's vote, adding: "The rules of democracy and the importance of the second round are greater than our personal interests."
AFP
World News
Marcel Ciolacu
Romania
Russia
Social Democratic Party
