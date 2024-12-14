South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote

2024-12-14 | 05:51
South Korea&#39;s Yoon says will &#39;step aside&#39; after impeachment vote
South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote

South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday said he would "step aside" after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to "politics of excess and confrontation."

"Though I must now step aside for a while, the journey toward the future... must never come to a stop," he said in a televised address.


