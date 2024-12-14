News
South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote
World News
2024-12-14 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote
South Korea's impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday said he would "step aside" after parliament voted to remove him from office, urging an end to "politics of excess and confrontation."
"Though I must now step aside for a while, the journey toward the future... must never come to a stop," he said in a televised address.
AFP
World News
South Korea
Yoon
Impeachment
Vote
President
Next
US, regional diplomats meet to discuss Syria's future
US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria
Previous
