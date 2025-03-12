Russia takes back five villages in Kursk region: Defense ministry

12-03-2025 | 05:44
Russia takes back five villages in Kursk region: Defense ministry
Russia takes back five villages in Kursk region: Defense ministry

Russia has taken back control of five villages previously occupied by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, its defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said its army units had "liberated the settlements of Kazachya Loknya, 1st Knyazhy, 2nd Knyazhy, Zamostye and Mirny" in the Kursk region.

AFP
 

