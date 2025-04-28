News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli defense firm
World News
28-04-2025 | 11:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Three teens convicted in Sweden over shooting attack on Israeli defense firm
Three teenagers were convicted in Sweden on Monday of being involved in a shooting attack on an office of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems in Gothenburg last year.
A fourth boy, who was accused of actually carrying out the attack by opening fire at the entrance to the building in October, was 13 at the time - too young for him to stand trial under Swedish law.
One boy who was 15 at the time was found guilty of instigating attempted murder and sentenced to 20 months of juvenile detention, the Gothenburg District Court said in its verdict.
The court said he had persuaded the perpetrator to shoot, knowing there was a considerable risk someone could be killed. The boy's lawyer declined to comment on the verdict.
The two other teenage defendants were acquitted of being accessory to attempted murder but were found guilty of the lesser charges of being accessory to threats and weapons crime and of involving an underage person.
Swedish police in May last year said they had stepped up security around Israeli and Jewish interests in the Nordic country after officers on patrol heard suspected gunshots near Israel's embassy in Stockholm.
Reuters
World News
Teens
Sweden
Shooting
Attack
Israeli
Defense
Firm
Next
China's foreign ministry says Xi and Trump did not have a call recently
France to increase security at mosques after Muslim worshipper's killing: Minister
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-04-01
Israeli defense firm Elbit gets $130 million European rocket supply deal
Middle East News
2025-04-01
Israeli defense firm Elbit gets $130 million European rocket supply deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-15
Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP journalist
0
World News
2025-01-30
Five suspects arrested over Quran burner's murder in Sweden: Police says
World News
2025-01-30
Five suspects arrested over Quran burner's murder in Sweden: Police says
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-02
Lebanese Health Ministry: Civilian wounded in Israeli shooting in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
World News
10:45
Russia launched 166 drones at Ukraine on Monday, Ukrainian air force says
0
World News
10:37
EU chief says 'at this point no indications' Spain blackout is cyberattack
World News
10:37
EU chief says 'at this point no indications' Spain blackout is cyberattack
0
Middle East News
10:18
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis
Middle East News
10:18
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis
0
World News
09:56
Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet
World News
09:56
Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
0
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
2
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
4
Lebanon News
03:56
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
Lebanon News
03:56
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
6
Lebanon News
08:08
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
Lebanon News
08:08
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
7
Lebanon News
06:41
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
Lebanon News
06:41
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More