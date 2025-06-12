German Defense Minister in Kyiv on visit

12-06-2025 | 01:40
German Defense Minister in Kyiv on visit

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for a visit, a spokesman in his ministry told AFP, amid stalled peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The spokesman did not provide details on the visit, which came a day after Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv killed three people and wounded 60 others.

AFP

