Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes

World News
09-10-2025 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes

Ukrainian authorities in the eastern town of Sloviansk on Thursday urged residents to leave, citing an uptick in Russian attacks on energy and heating facilities.

"I am addressing the residents of the city today, especially elderly people and families with children -- it is time to evacuate. At least for the period of the heating season. Because we see that the enemy is targeting the energy system, specifically boiler facilities," Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on social media.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

urges

residents

Russia

energy

strikes

LBCI Next
EU says Gaza peace plan deal a 'significant breakthrough'
France's outgoing PM says 'not the time to change president'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-01

Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

LBCI
World News
08:28

Ukraine orders evacuation of children around frontline city of Kramatorsk

LBCI
World News
2025-09-07

Russia fired over 800 drones at Ukraine in new record: Ukraine air force

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33

Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
09:09

Silver price hits highest in decades at over $50

LBCI
World News
08:28

Ukraine orders evacuation of children around frontline city of Kramatorsk

LBCI
World News
08:03

EU 'concerned' by Chinese rare-earth export controls

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-08

Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16

Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More