US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says

20-10-2025 | 07:02
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is to visit Israel on Tuesday, the country's airport authority said in a statement on Monday announcing preparations for his arrival at Tel Aviv's airport.

Israel Airports Authority said traffic disruptions around the airport were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time and that some flights would be moved to another terminal.

Reuters

