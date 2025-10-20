News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
World News
20-10-2025 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Vice President Vance to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli Airports Authority says
U.S. Vice President JD Vance is to visit Israel on Tuesday, the country's airport authority said in a statement on Monday announcing preparations for his arrival at Tel Aviv's airport.
Israel Airports Authority said traffic disruptions around the airport were expected between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time and that some flights would be moved to another terminal.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
JD Vance
Israel
Tel Aviv
Next
France to boost security around museums after Louvre heist
EU states agree to end Russian gas imports by end 2027
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday
Middle East News
2025-09-15
UN rights council to debate Israel's attack on Qatar Tuesday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Qatar says meeting on Gaza plan to be held with Hamas, Turkey later Tuesday
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
Middle East News
2025-09-25
Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program
0
World News
2025-09-23
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
World News
2025-09-23
Iranian, European ministers to hold nuclear talks in NY on Tuesday: French diplomat
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:14
Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal
World News
12:14
Trump says Hamas will be 'eradicated' if they breach Gaza deal
0
World News
11:25
US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief
World News
11:25
US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief
0
World News
10:59
Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks
World News
10:59
Macron says Ukraine, Europeans should be present at Trump-Putin talks
0
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday
0
World News
08:47
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search
World News
08:47
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
3
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
6
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
8
World News
03:11
Zelensky says Ukraine needs 25 US Patriot air defense systems
World News
03:11
Zelensky says Ukraine needs 25 US Patriot air defense systems
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More