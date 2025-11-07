News
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
World News
07-11-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
The European Union on Friday said it would deny Russians multi-entry visas for the bloc in a bid to turn the screws on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
"From now on, Russian nationals will no longer be able to receive multiple-entry visas. This means Russian nationals will have to apply for a new visa each time they plan to travel to the EU," Brussels said in a statement.
AFP
World News
European Union
Russia
Visas
Ukraine
Next
Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
Previous
