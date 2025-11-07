EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war

World News
07-11-2025 | 06:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU restricts visas for Russian nationals over Ukraine war

The European Union on Friday said it would deny Russians multi-entry visas for the bloc in a bid to turn the screws on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

"From now on, Russian nationals will no longer be able to receive multiple-entry visas. This means Russian nationals will have to apply for a new visa each time they plan to travel to the EU," Brussels said in a statement.

AFP

World News

European Union

Russia

Visas

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions
Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

EU agrees to prolong sanctions on Russian officials over Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

EU agrees new Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

Ukraine says EU should hike tariffs on Russian goods

LBCI
World News
2025-10-12

Kremlin warns the West over 'dramatic' escalation moment in Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:29

Pope Leo's critique of Trump emboldens top US Catholics to help immigrants

LBCI
World News
09:24

UN warns of 'clear preparations' for more fighting in Sudan's Kordofan

LBCI
World News
07:22

Trump says 'open' to considering lifting Iran sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:21

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05

Israel intensifies Gaza operations as UN prepares to debate US proposal for international force

LBCI
World News
06:21

Britain removes sanctions on Syria's president, interior minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Jeita Grotto scandal: Unauthorized event triggers outrage and investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

LBCI sources: Lebanese army commander denies Israeli claims of Hezbollah rebuilding in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

LBCI
Middle East News
13:27

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army issues warning to residents in Kfar Dounine, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:38

UNIFIL condemns Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, calls for restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s state control of arms and war decisions top priorities, says PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Israeli army warns residents of Zawtar el-Charqiyeh to evacuate ahead of strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More