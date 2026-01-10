News
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
Lebanon News
10-01-2026 | 17:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country
A 4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Lebanese coast, causing tremors felt by residents in multiple regions across the country. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Earthquake
Aboudieh–Dabousiyeh border crossing to reopen March 1: Syrian source tells LBCI
Recent Ain al-Hilweh killing highlights extremist threat and personal motives — the details
Rights group says at least 192 killed in Iran protests
Middle East News
Middle East News
