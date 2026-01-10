A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

10-01-2026 | 17:05
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon&#39;s coast shakes several areas across the country
A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

A 4-magnitude earthquake struck off the Lebanese coast, causing tremors felt by residents in multiple regions across the country. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Earthquake

